Gazprom posts higher nine-month profit

Increase in sales mainly driven by higher in sales of gas to Europe and other countries

Following strong gas sales to Europe, Russian state company Gazprom said on January 19 it posted a profit of 737,391 billion rubles for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, higher than its profit for the same period in 2015, which stood at 690,271 billion rubles.

Total sales (net of excise tax, VAT and customs duties) increased by 115,147 million rubles, or 3%, to 4,321,364 million rubles for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period of the prior year, Gazprom said. The increase in sales was mainly driven by the increase in sales of gas to Europe and other countries, Gazprom said in a press release posted on its website.

Net sales of gas to Europe and other countries increased by 116,061 million rubles, or 8%, to 1,546,533 million rubles for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period of the prior year. This was mainly driven by the increase in volumes of gas sold by 28%, or 35.6 billion cubic metres, which was partially compensated by the decrease in average Russian Ruble prices (including excise tax and customs duties) by 20%.

Net sales of gas to Former Soviet Union countries decreased by 77,556 million rubles, or 27%, to 214,446 million rubles for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period of the prior year. The change was due to the decrease in volumes of gas sold by 19%, or 5.2 billion cubic metres, and the decrease in average Russian Ruble prices (including customs duties) by 11 %, Gazprom said.

Net sales of gas in Russia decreased by 7,889 million rubles, or 1%, to 530,683 million rubles for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period of the prior year. This is primarily explained by the decrease in volumes of gas sold by 7%, or 10.9 billion cubic metres, that was partially compensated by the increase in average prices by 6%.