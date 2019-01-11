Gazprom launches gas FSRU in Kaliningrad Region

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With President Vladimir Putin in attendance, Russian gas monopoly Gazprom commissioned an offshore gas receiving terminal and a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) called Marshal Vasilevsky on January 8 in the Kaliningrad Region.

Earlier, Gazprom set up the Kaliningradskoye underground gas storage (UGS) facility and increased the throughput capacity of the Minsk – Vilnius – Kaunas – Kaliningrad gas pipeline, the only route for gas deliveries to Russia’s westernmost constituent entity until now.

In order to further enhance energy security in Russia’s Baltic exclave Kaliningrad Region, taking into account the geographical setting, Gazprom carried out an alternative gas supply project focused on LNG deliveries by sea, Gazprom said, adding that gas receiving terminal based in the Baltic Sea and onshore was built in the Kaliningrad Region.

Marshal Vasilevsky is the only FSRU in Russia. The vessel transports LNG (174,000 cubic meters of reservoir capacity) and performs regasification operations, converting LNG to gaseous form.

According to Gazprom, the regasification process starts at the FSRU as soon as the vessel is moored at the berth. Liquefied gas is converted to gaseous form and fed into the existing gas transmission system via a newly-built 13-kilometre connecting gas pipeline. Afterwards, gas is delivered to consumers or injected into the Kaliningradskoye UGS facility.

The terminal and the FSRU allow up to 3.7 billion cubic meters of gas to be delivered by sea on an annual basis. If necessary, the new facilities will meet the current and future needs of the Kaliningrad Region.

“A unique project that has no equivalent in Russia, a sophisticated project of national importance is now completed,” Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said. The Kaliningrad Region has been provided with a totally independent gas supply route. Gazprom has brought the region’s energy security to a fundamentally new level. The Company will continue to work towards improving the reliability of gas supplies to the Kaliningrad Region,” he added.