Gazprom to construct new compressor station, trunklines in Armenia

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom has said it plans to construct a new compressor station at the Abovyanskoye underground gas storage facility and gas trunklines inside Armenia as well as overhaul of the country’s existing gas transmission and distribution infrastructure.
Noting a high level of gas penetration in Armenia, amounting to 96%, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller discussed the development of Armenia’s gas industry with President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on June 16. At present, around 80% of vehicles in Armenia run on natural gas while Russian gas exports to Armenia stand at some 1.9 billion cubic metres per year. Armenia’s gas consumption is growing this year, with gas supplies from Russia already exceeding 1 billion cubic metres over the first five and a half months of 2017 (+35% compared to 2016).
Gazprom Armenia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, is focused on natural gas supplies to the Armenian market. In addition, the company transports, stores, distributes and sells natural gas, as well as upgrades and expands the gas transmission system and underground gas storage facilities in Armenia.
In 2013, Gazprom and Gazprom Armenia signed the contract for up to 2.5 billion cubic metres of Russian gas to be supplied annually to Armenia in 2014–2018. On April 7, 2016, an addendum to the contract was signed. Gazprom Export delivers gas to the Armenian border.