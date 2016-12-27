Gazprom boosts daily gas exports to Europe to record levels

GAZPROM
Click for full view

Gas supplies via Nord Stream through two strings, OPAL and NEL, which connect Baltic trunkline to European gas grid.

Author
New Europe Online/KG By New Europe Online/KG
Up Next
Published 20:58 December 27, 2016
Updated 20:58 December 27, 2016

Miller argues Nord Stream 2, Turkish Stream are needed by foreign consumers

By New Europe Online/KG
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom in November set absolute daily records of natural gas supplies to Europe overpassing the previous records, which were established during the bitter frosts of January 2008, Gazprom Export’s Blue Fuel Newsletter reported in its December issue.

Highest export volumes were recorded in several consecutive days with the historical maximum of 614.5 mcmd reached on November 29th which is more than enough to satisfy daily demand in energy of all European households, according to the newsletter.

At the beginning of December 2016, Gazprom Export beat the all-time historical record set in 2013 (161.5 bcm).

“Demand for Russian gas is so high as if severe frosts have been set in Europe. This is a further proof that Russian gas is competitive and highly sought energy source on the European market. And that the new gas transit routes for reliable supplies — the Nord Stream 2 and the TurkStream — are needed by foreign consumers,” Gazprom Chairman Alexei Miller said.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Stroygazmontazh to build parts of Gazprom’s Ukhta-Torzhok 2 pipe