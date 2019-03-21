Gazprom begins full-scale development of Yamal’s Kharasaveyskoye field

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, Russian gas monopoly Gazprom launched the full-scale development of the giant Kharasaveyskoye field at a ceremony on 20 March. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area Governor Dmitry Artyukhov attended the event while Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the event participants in his opening speech via a conference call.

The Kharasaveyskoye field is the second most important field after the Bovanenkovskoye field in Gazprom’s Yamal gas production centre. The Yamal centre plays an essential part in the Russian gas industry of the 21st century.

Gas production at the Kharasaveyskoye field is going to start in 2023. The estimated volume of gas production from the Cenomanian-Aptian deposits is 32 billion cubic metres per year. After this, Gazprom is going to proceed with developing the deeper-lying Neocomian-Jurassic deposits. While mostly lying onshore, the field also partly spreads into the waters of the Kara Sea. Wells for the offshore part of the field is going to be drilled from onshore.