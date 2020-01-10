Russia’s Federal Agency for Mineral Resources approved the expert opinion of the State Reserves Commission with regard to the calculation of hydrocarbon reserves in the Kruzenshternskoye gas and condensate field, Russian gas monopoly Gazprom said on 27 December, adding that the field forms part of the Bovanenkovo production zone, the basis for the development of a major gas production center in the Yamal Peninsula.

As a result of geological exploration carried out by Gazprom, the amount of Kruzenshternskoye’s recoverable gas reserves in the С1+С2 commercial categories was increased by 360 billion cubic metres. Therefore, the field’s total gas reserves went up by 22 per cent from 1.64 trillion to 2 trillion cubic metres, Gazprom said.

According to the Russian gas monopoly, the Kruzenshternskoye field is unique in terms of the amount of its hydrocarbon reserves. It is located to the west of the Bovanenkovskoye field, partly onshore in the Yamal Peninsula but mostly in the waters of the Kara Sea.

In order to collect more precise data about the reserves of the Kruzenshternskoye field, Gazprom said the company built a hi-tech directional exploration well from the coast of Sharapov Shar Bay. The well is 4.9 kilometres long, including a 3.9-kilometre seaward deviation. When constructing the sophisticated structures of the well, Gazprom used cutting-edge drilling technologies and solutions in the field of geophysical research.

In addition, Gazprom said the company won the auction for the right to use subsoil reserves with the purposes of geological prospecting, hydrocarbon exploration and production within the Sopochny block in Tazovsky District, Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area. As estimated by the Company, the block’s resource potential exceeds 500 million tonnes of fuel equivalent.