Gas find could drive Cyprus unity settlement

But Turkish dilemma: Deal could unsettle Russia relations

As technical reunification talks in Mont Pèlerin are set to resume today over the divided island of Cyprus, major natural gas discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean highlight the interests of main regional players.

Asked if a Cyprus settlement is good for Ankara’s energy interests and if there room for Turkey in the trilateral Israel-Cyprus-Greece partnership, Constantinos Filis, director of research at Institute of International Relations, told New Europe that, as things stand today, Turkey is isolated from energy developments.

“Even if Israel is going to feed the Turkish market and/or use Turkish soil to reach Europe, it would prefer to do it after a Cyprus settlement,” Filis said. “Also, the trilateral partnership does not seem to be solid. Cyprus and Israel are not committed to use the Greek route in transporting then natural gas to the European market,” he added.

He explained, however, that Cyprus and Israel limit the geopolitical risks by choosing the proposed East Med pipeline to export gas to Europe via Greece instead of going though Turkish territory, given the complexities and the unreliability of the latter.

Nevertheless, the Turkish market is an attractive option in supplying the region, Filis said, adding that the recent discoveries of hydrocarbons so far, Cyprus and Israel can work both ways, without harming the prospect of each one of the aforementioned projects.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded the north. Asked if a settlement of the Cyprus issue would favour export plans from the East Med to the European market, excluding Russia, Filis said, the least of the problems Moscow’s plan to sell gas to southern Europe faces is competition from the Eastern Mediterranean hydrocarbons.

However, a Cyprus settlement could probably undermine Russian President Vladimir Putin’s energy partnership with Recep Tayyip Erdogan economically and commercially, Filis said. “Still, I think that Erdogan currently lacks the necessary ‘political weight’ towards Putin to manoeuvre in such way. In the long term, Turkey needs more and less expensive options to Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan. But the rapprochement with Moscow, which matters more as it kind of marginalises Syrian Kurds, who are considered as the biggest danger to Turkey’s security, might affect Ankara’s position or at least the extent of its willingness to question Russia’s dominance in its market. This will also depend on Turkey’s internal needs and the total price of Eastern Mediterranean gas,” Filis said.