Gambia shuts radio stations amid election crisis

Three private radio stations in Gambia’s capital Banjul have been shut down by security agents amid a political crisis triggered by the president’s refusal to accept election defeat.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Yahya Jammeh seized power in a 1994 coup. Although he initially conceded defeat to opposition rival Adama Barrow in the December 1 vote, he then called for a fresh poll, drawing condemnation from local opponents and foreign powers.

The veteran leaders’ refusal to step down has opened up the possibility of a military intervention by West African forces after the ECOWAS body said it was putting military forces on alert. Jammeh called that a “declaration of war”.

Emil Touray, head of the Gambia Press Union, said Teranga FM and Hilltop Radio were closed on January 1, while an employee at Afri Radio, owned by Gambian phone company Africell, said its headquarters was shut down by four intelligence agents and a police officer on the same day.

According to Reuters, it was not immediately clear why the stations were targeted by Jammeh. The authorities may have taken aim at Afri Radio because the station announced details of Barrow’s inauguration, planned for January 19, the Afri Radio journalist said.

Teranga FM, popular for its review of newspapers in the local wolof and mandinka languages, has been closed four times in recent years.

The station’s managing director Alagie Ceesay was arrested in July, 2015, and charged with sedition. He was hospitalized twice in early 2016 while still in detention, Amnesty International said, and later fled to neighbouring Senegal.