Gabriel in Washington to mend bridges

The emerging standoff between Washington and Berlin could become a proxy for an EU-US trade war

The German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, will be visiting Washington in an attempt to bridge the gaping policy gap with the Trump administration.

The announcement came on Wednesday, that is, hours after the interview of the newly appointed US trade council chief, Peter Navaro, with the Financial Times, in which he attacked Germany for exploiting other EU member states and the United States with a “grossly undervalued” euro. The undervaluation of the euro by 9 % to 25% has also been noted by the OECD and has some credence, Bloomberg reports.

Gabriel said he looked forward to a dialogue with Rex Tillerson, who was confirmed as Trump’s secretary of State. NATO could also appear on the agenda, given that Germany is not one of the five members of the Alliance spending 2% of its GDP on defense.

Trump has harshly criticized Merkel’s refugee policy, while the Chancellor has also voiced her objections to the travel ban imposed by the US President on Muslims and refugees.