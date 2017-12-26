Gabriel: the UK can be a model for relations with Ukraine and Turkey

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Germany’s foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel has proposed the forthcoming Brexit deal as a model for relations with Turkey and Ukraine, Funke Media group reported on Tuesday.

As relations with Turkey and Berlin are deteriorating, Germany lo longer pays lip service to the prospect of Ankara’s prospects for EU membership.

“If we can reach a smart agreement with Great Britain that outlines its relations with Europe after Brexit, then that could serve as a model for other countries,” Gabriel said.

However, such an outcome would require Turkey improving its human rights record. The German foreign minister hailed the release of German citizens, including David Britsch and Mesale Tolu. However, Die Welt’s journalist Deniz Yücel remains captive and Tolu is not allowed to leave the country.