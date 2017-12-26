Gabriel: the UK can be a model for relations with Ukraine and Turkey

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel delivers a statement to the media on the occasion of the detention of a German human rights activists in Turkey, in Berlin, Germany, 20 July 2017. Gabriel interrupted his summer holidays to discuss the situation after Turkey had detained a group of human rights activists - including a German national - during a police raid on 05 July.

Published 11:36 December 26, 2017
Updated 11:36 December 26, 2017

Germany’s foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel has proposed the forthcoming Brexit deal as a model for relations with Turkey and Ukraine, Funke Media group reported on Tuesday.

As relations with Turkey and Berlin are deteriorating, Germany lo longer pays lip service to the prospect of Ankara’s prospects for EU membership.

“If we can reach a smart agreement with Great Britain that outlines its relations with Europe after Brexit, then that could serve as a model for other countries,” Gabriel said.

However, such an outcome would require Turkey improving its human rights record. The German foreign minister hailed the release of German citizens, including David Britsch and Mesale Tolu. However, Die Welt’s journalist Deniz Yücel remains captive and Tolu is not allowed to leave the country.

