French President Emmanuel Macron and Chilean President Sebastián Piñera announced that the G7 nations agreed to provide €17.9 million in emergency funding to fight the Amazon fires.he flames rolling in the Amazon, the heads of state at the G7 summit in Biarritz (F), the forced change of plan. French host of G7 Macron, who declared the Amazon fires a “global emergency” last week and pledged to use the G7 summit in Biarritz to hammer out a solution to solving them, said that the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Britain and Canada were close to agreeing “technical and financial help.”The amount comes n addition to an air fleet to support the deletion of the package is to include also work a support plan for the reforestation of the destroyed area, a plan that is to be submitted to the UN General Assembly in September. In Brazil, the most serious forest fires are raging currently, for years setting a record number of fires in the Amazon, with the country’s Space Research Centre revealing an 83% increase compared to a year earlier and other 80,000 in Brazil alone. Wildfires have also spread in neighbouring Bolivia.“There’s a real convergence to say: let’s all agree to help those countries hit by these fires’,” Macron told reporters in Biarritz. Last week, the French president riled Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who criticised foreign intervention in Brazil’s domestic affairs.Macron did not hesitate to go as far as to threaten to block a trade deal between Brazil and the EU, Mercosur. It was then on Saturday, when Bolsonaro took action, agreeing to deploy the army to fight the Amazon blazes.G7 leaders are holding their final day of talks in Biarritz on Monday.
