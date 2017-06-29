Future British Monarch and David Cameron embroiled in FIFA scandal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The British future king, Prince William, and the former Prime Minister, David Cameron, are embroiled in yet another corruption scandal over England’s failed bid for the 2018 World Cup.

The former Prime Minister and the Duke of Cambridge are accused of various improper lobbying methods to secure the 2018 World Cup, according to an official FIFA report Leaked on Tuesday evening to the German tabloid, Bild.

Eventually, the lobbying contest was won by Russia, in yet another questionable decision.

The FIFA report suggests the UK lobbying team arranged a vote-swapping deal with South Korea, in exchange for support for Seoul’s 2022 bid, secured eventually by Qatar. Another move involved the promise of knighthood and an audience with the Queen for the President of the South American Football Confederation, Nicolas Leoz.

Other lobbying perks included jobs for the son of Jack Warner, the vice president and president of North, Central American and Caribbean football confederation at the time. To secure his vote, the UK government also covered a stay in Sheffield for the Trinidad & Tobago Under 20 team.

Warner has since been arrested and charged by the FBI in the United States and is facing money-laundering charges. His adopted son, Richard Sebro, moved on to find work for Tottenham, Webley, and Aston Villa.

Finally, England arranged a 2011 friendly match with Thailand, the proceeds of which would remain in Thailand. When England lost the bid to Russia in 2010, the friendly match was canceled.

The so-called Garcia report noted that England 2018 “attempted to satisfy the improper requests made by these Executive Committee members,” using the term “collusion” for the former Prime Minister David Cameron.

The report authored by FIFA ethics committee was never published, but handed over to FIFA ethics judge, Hans-Joachim Eckert, who issued a 42-page summary. Mr. Garcia then criticized the Eckert’s summary and resigned. After the leak of the report, FIFA hailed the publication of report it never published.