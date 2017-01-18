FS Italiane acquires Greece’s Trainose

Italian company expects the green light from EU in the next four weeks

Italy’s Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane SpA signed in Athens an agreement on January 18 for the sale of 100% stake in Greece’s Trainose SA for a total consideration of €45 million, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said in an emailed press release.

HRADF CEO Antonis Leousis and FS Group CEO Renato Mazzoncini signed the agreement. The Trainose management, represented by Chairman Panagiotis Theocharis and CEO Philippos Tsalidis, also attended the signing ceremony.

The Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed, following the approval of the Court of Auditors. The completion of the transaction is subject to the competent EU authorities’ approvals, while the closure of the European Commission’s State Aid dossier on Trainose’s debt to OSE is pending, amounting to more than €700 million.

Leousis thanked all those who cooperated with the Fund for the completion of the tender process that today led to the Trainose privatisation after almost four years. “Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group is making an important commitment: to strengthen and develop Trainose with its expertise and experience, thus creating a major provider of railway services,” he said.

For its part, FS Italiane reminded in a press release on January 18 that in July 2016 FS Italiane has been declared “preferred investor” by HRADF, which had accepted the €45 million offer.

“The acquisition of Trainose is an opportunity of growth and improvement both for FS Italiane which carries on its international development, and for the Greek railways which will be able to take advantage of the FS’ know how and experience,” Mazzoncini said.

“This transaction is perfectly in line with the 2017-2026 Industrial Plan which envisages Europe as the target market for FS, aiming at fourfold revenues from abroad businesses reaching over 4 billion in 2026. Trainose acquisition follows the NXET ones, the UK company that operates the C2C line from London to Essex. We are proud of this successes which open the way for further achievements,” he said.

FS Group said it expects the green light from European Union in the next four weeks.

Trainose is the leading Greek railway undertaking, it provides passengers and freight transport services both at national, regional and international level, along with logistic services.

In 2015 it carried around 16 million people, recorded revenues for €130 million and a net profit of €2.7 million: since 2013 the company records positive economic results. Trainose has 670 employees, about 1.100 leased loco and coaches and manages almost 300 trains daily. The main route on which operates is Athens–Thessaloniki.