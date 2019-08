The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, in partnership with the Hellenic Coast Guard, has launched on 31 July a one-month trial of an aerostat and other equipment for border surveillance on the Greek island of Samos.

The aerostat will be used as surveillance to detect unauthorised border crossings, support sea rescue operations and combat cross-border crime.

This project supports one of the core tasks of Frontex, to identify various technologies that can be used for border control.