Frontex strengthens cooperation with EU Asylum Support Office

The European Asylum Support Office and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, or Frontex, strengthened their cooperation in their respective work on asylum, border control and migration management by signing an updated Cooperation Plan.

The document covers the 2019-2021 period. It was signed by the Executive Director of EASO, Nina Gregori, and the Executive Director of Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri on 18 July in Helsinki.

The Cooperation Plan will govern joint work in the areas of operational cooperation, information and analysis, capacity building and horizontal cooperation.