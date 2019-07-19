Frontex strengthens cooperation with EU Asylum Support Office

A View of the new European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, 21 November 2017. Frontex helps manage the EU's external borders, ensuring their security, and carrying out regular risk analyses and assessments. The agency's budget is to grow from 281 million Euros (349 million US dollars) in 2017 to 322 million Euros (377 million US dollars) in 2020.

Published 16:13 July 19, 2019
Updated 16:13 July 19, 2019

The European Asylum Support Office and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, or Frontex, strengthened their cooperation in their respective work on asylum, border control and migration management by signing an updated Cooperation Plan.

The document covers the 2019-2021 period. It was signed by the Executive Director of EASO, Nina Gregori, and the Executive Director of Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri on 18 July in Helsinki.

The Cooperation Plan will govern joint work in the areas of operational cooperation, information and analysis, capacity building and horizontal cooperation.

