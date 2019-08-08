According to media reports, the European Union’s border force Frontex has allegedly been turning a blind eye to ill treatment of refugees by guards at EU external borders.

The agency responded to the accusations on 7 August, condemning any form of inhumane treatment and violence and reaffirming its adherence to the European Charter for Fundamental Rights.

“The agency fully abides by the principle of transparency and provides access to its documents, to the general public”, Frontex stated, explaining all the measures that it uses to make sure the appropriate checks and balances are in place.