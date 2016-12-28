Front National mayor names road “Rue de Brexit”

The Front National mayor of a small town in Southern France named a street “Rue de Brexit,” paying homage to Britain’s decision to leave the EU.
Mayor Julien Sanchez, 33, announced the move via Twitter. Sanchez is the mayor of Beaucaire; the city council passed the resolution with a 23-to-9 vote. The town is 3-km east of Nimes and is an FN stronghold since 1989. Sanchez is elected since 2014. He is a history and geography teacher.
To make the point clearer, Sanchez chose a street near Rue Robert Schuman and Avenue Jean Monnet.
The Guardian reports that the street in question is a circular thoroughfare that leads nowhere. But, the British Leave campaign hailed the decision as a tribute to the vote for “independence.”
French town to get Brexit street in 'tribute to the sovereign British people'.
Will we return the gesture? #Frexit https://t.co/02JdDfXY7j
— LEAVE.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) December 27, 2016
That is not the first time Sanchez moves to make a controversial decision. In June 2015, Sanchez sought to make the life of Muslim shopkeepers difficult by forcing local shops to close stores at 11 pm during Ramadan, France 24 reports.