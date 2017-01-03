Front National chief Le Pen: annexation of Crimea “not illegal”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French far-right National Front and presidential candidate, said on Tuesday that the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea by Russia was “not illegal”, contrary to the position of the EU and US.

Marine Le Pen has frequently expressed her admiration for Vladimir Putin. She also took money from Russia. In November 2014 it was announced that the National Front obtained a loan of $11 million from a Russian bank.

Many critics even believe the Kremlin is using the Front National, and other anti-EU parties as a vehicle to lobby its political interests in Europe. Marine has made no secret of her sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She held high-level talks in Moscow in April 2014 and has criticized Western sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. Marine Le Pen has also accused EU leaders of waging “a new Cold War” with Russia and slammed French President Francois Hollande’s decision to suspend delivery of two Mistral-type warships to Moscow.

“I do not believe that there was an illegal annexation: there was a referendum, the citizens of Crimea wanted to join Russia,” the far right leader told BFM TV.

Marine Le Pen also called for the establishment of “strategic relations” between France and Russia in the fight against the Islamic State group.

She is facing scrutiny from US intelligence services after she received the loan from the Russian bank.

The money would bankroll her campaign to become France’s president next year.