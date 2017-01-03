Front National chief Le Pen: annexation of Crimea “not illegal”

EPA/IAN LANGSDON
Click for full view

Leader of France's far-right political party, the Front National (FN), and candidate for the 2017 French presidential elections, Marine Le Pen as she tours the christmas market on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, 08 December 2016.

Author
Dan Alexe By Dan Alexe Contributing Editor, New Europe
Up Next
Published 16:43 January 3, 2017
Updated 16:44 January 3, 2017

Front National chief Le Pen: annexation of Crimea “not illegal”

By Dan Alexe
Contributing Editor, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French far-right National Front and presidential candidate, said on Tuesday that the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea by Russia was “not illegal”, contrary to the position of the EU and US.

Marine Le Pen has frequently expressed her admiration for Vladimir Putin. She also took money from Russia. In November 2014 it was announced that the National Front obtained a loan of $11 million from a Russian bank.

Many critics even believe the Kremlin is using the Front National, and other anti-EU parties as a vehicle to lobby its political interests in Europe. Marine has made no secret of her sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She held high-level talks in Moscow in April 2014 and has criticized Western sanctions against Russia over its annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. Marine Le Pen has also accused EU leaders of waging “a new Cold War” with Russia and slammed French President Francois Hollande’s decision to suspend delivery of two Mistral-type warships to Moscow.

“I do not believe that there was an illegal annexation: there was a referendum, the citizens of Crimea wanted to join Russia,” the far right leader told BFM TV.

Marine Le Pen also called for the establishment of “strategic relations” between France and Russia in the fight against the Islamic State group.

She is facing scrutiny from US intelligence services after she received the loan from the Russian bank.

The money would bankroll her campaign to become France’s president next year.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Equatorial Guinea's VP on trial in France