French unemployment drops while government faces opposition on reforms

French unemployment dropped by 0,8% in November, reversing a surge in the third quarter.

French jobless are now 3,45 million people according to data released on Wednesday. That is roughly double the unemployment rate in the UK and Germany.

President Macron campaigned on a promise to decrease unemployment to 7% by 2022. According to the investigative weekly Canard Enchainé, one of the measures under consideration is to link unemployment benefits to a monthly job-hunting report.

The plan suggests that anyone who refuses training or reasonable employment twice will see their benefit halved for two months, compared to 20% today.

Alexis Corbiere of the left wing France Unbowed party told BFMTV news that the main objective of this measure is to discourage people from claiming the unemployment benefit, which should have a positive effect on numbers. The National Front spokesman Jordan Bardella spoke out against a “generalized suspicion” towards the unemployed and invited the government to focus on those more notorious cases.