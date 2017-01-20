French Socialist Primaries: this year no one bets on favourites

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A French socialist without a pro-Russian or “law and order” agenda may have a chance at winning the nomination of the ruling party. The primaries are open, but this year the voter’s pool will be reduced to loyal supporters of the party.

Benoit Hamon is committed to legalizing cannabis and introducing a universal basic income of €750 is hailed by polls as the winner of a debate among no less than seven Presidential candidates. He wants the basic income in place by 2022.

The basic income proposal was at the heart of the last debate on Thursday.

Theoretically, the man to beat is Manuel Valls, but in the year of the underdog, no one is betting on favorites. On the assumption that former Prime Minister Manual Valls will lead the party towards May’s election, the latest poll shows that the Socialist can expect 9%-11%. If that is the case, the Socialist Party is heading towards its biggest defeat in half a century.

Hamon is a former education minister and now a serious challenger for the primaries that will be concluded on January 29. Besides Valla, Hamon is running against Arnaud Montebourg, who has recently expressed his admiration for Trump’s policy of bullying multinational automakers to repatriate production from Mexico.

Meanwhile, the liberal former Economy Minister of the Socialist government that is running as an independent, Manuel Macron, continues to be far more popular with 17-21%.