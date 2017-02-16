French PSA braces to create a European car manufacturing behemoth

The French PSA car manufacturing group has entered negotiations with General Motors for the takeover of Germany’s Opel and Britain’s Vauxhall.

Iconic brands for a French champion

Opel is owned by the American manufacturer General Motors (GM) since 1928; Vauxhall was acquired by GM in 1925. Both companies are iconic to the industrial heritage of Germany and Britain. Opel started making cars in 1899 and Vauxhall in 1903. Vauxhall was the producer of the first sports car in the world.

