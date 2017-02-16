French PSA braces to create a European car manufacturing behemoth

ANDY RAIN
Click for full view

A Bonham's staff with a 1914 'Prince Henry' Sports Torpedo at Bonham's auction house in central London, Britain, 02 December 2016. The 1914 Vauxhall 25hp Prince Henry was the world's first sports car. Designed by Vauxhall designer Laurence Pomeroy Prince Henry's are extremely rare. The vehicle is expected to fetch 600,000- 700,000 euros at auction in London.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 11:18 February 16, 2017
Updated 11:18 February 16, 2017

While General Motors is making its way out of Europe

By NEOnline | IR

The French PSA car manufacturing group has entered negotiations with General Motors for the takeover of Germany’s Opel and Britain’s Vauxhall.
Iconic brands for a French champion
Opel is owned by the American manufacturer General Motors (GM) since 1928; Vauxhall was acquired by GM in 1925. Both companies are iconic to the industrial heritage of Germany and Britain. Opel started making cars in 1899 and Vauxhall in 1903. Vauxhall was the producer of the first sports car in the world.

Th...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: What to do with Dutch ‘jihad kids’