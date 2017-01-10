French presidential candidate Fillon’s views on Syria welcomed by Assad

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told French media that he welcomed conservative French presidential candidate François Fillon’s policies on terrorism.

“[Fillon’s] priority to defy the terrorists and not meddling in the affairs of other countries are welcome,” he told RTL radio, LCP TV and France Info radio reporters.

“But we have to be cautious, because we have learned in this region during the last few years [is] that many officials would say something and do the opposite,” Assad said. “I wouldn’t say that Mr Fillon would do this, I hope not… but we have to wait and see, because there is no contact. But so far, what he says, if that will be implemented, that would be very good.”

As reported by France24 online, opinion polls predict that Fillon is likely to win the second round of May’s presidential election against far right leader Marine Le Pen.

Meanwhile, Assad also told French journalists on January 8 that his forces are on the road to victory after recapturing the key city of Aleppo last month.

“We do not consider that [retaking Aleppo from the rebels] as a victory because victory will be when we have eliminated all the terrorists,” Assad said. “But it is a critical moment in this war because we are on the path to victory.”

Earlier on January 8 in Damascus, Assad told visiting French lawmakers that he was “optimistic” about new peace talks planned for later this month in Astana, Kazakhstan. The talks are organised by regime allies Russia and Iran and rebel backer Turkey.