French president outlines priorities

French President Emmanuel Macron on August 29 unveiled his priorities in his first major foreign policy speech since taking office. Addressing nearly 200 ambassadors in Paris, he stressed the need for a “stronger, more unified and more open” France.

The fight against Islamist terrorism, especially in Syria and Iraq, will be the biggest priority in French diplomacy under his leadership, said Macron. He described Islamic State as “our enemy” and “we must end the war” in Syria.

As reported by France24, Macron also said he wants to organise an international summit in Paris “against the financing of terrorism” at the beginning of next year.

On the European Union, he stressed the need for a strong economic and monetary union for a core group of countries, adding that “Brexit should not take up all our energy”.

Macron also emphasised the need for development in Africa, saying it is key to fighting both terrorism and the migrant crisis.

On the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, under which Tehran vowed to curb its nuclear activities in exchange for eased international sanctions, he said: “There is no alternative to the non-proliferation agenda”. he said.

As regards climate change, Macron said he will do “everything” to honour the 2015 Paris climate deal, despite plans by the United States to pull out.

Addressing the current situation in the Middle East, Macron said France will continue to push for peace in the region, promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He will travel to the region in spring, reported France24.