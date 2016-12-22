French military chief wants bigger defence budget

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The chief of France’s defence staff has called on the government to increase defence spending in order to fight Islamic extremists.

In an interview with the daily Les Echos, General Pierre de Villiers said that attacks on France and other European countries in recent years showed “peace no longer happens by itself”.

As reported by The Independent, the defence chief called for upgrading France’s nuclear arsenals and other equipment, and boosting defence spending over the next five years to 2%, compared to 1.77% currently.

French President Francois Hollande said on December 21 that the defence budget has increased during his term.

“We now have the necessary resources to meet our goals,” Hollande said following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Following the attacks by Islamic extremists in Paris in 2015, the French government decided to increase the budget for defence by €600m in 2016 and €700m next year.

According to The Independent, the decision notably aims at financing the 10,000-strong Sentinel Operation of soldiers who patrol in French streets and sensitive sites such as airports and train stations.