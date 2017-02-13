French man sues Uber app for letting his wife know he had a lover

Published 10:23 February 13, 2017
Updated 10:23 February 13, 2017

French man sues Uber app for letting his wife know he had a lover

A businessman in southern France sued the Uber ride application for giving out personal details that led to his divorce, the BBC reports.

The man used his wife’s phone to call a taxi and then logged off. However, the application continued to send notifications to his wife’s iPhone, letting her know where he was going. The man’s lawyer says the app was bugged.

Through automatic updates on her screen, the wife soon discovered that her husband was following suspicious routes and, eventually, that he had a lover.

The wife then divorced her husband.

The man is now suing Uber requesting compensation to the tune of €45m, according to Le Figaro. Apparently, the Uber application issue has been successfully resolved since December 2016.

