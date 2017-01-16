French lawmakers vote for CCTV in abattoirs

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Surveillance cameras could be installed in hundreds of abattoirs in France, according to a new bill passed by the French lawmakers. The vote comes after a 225-page parliamentary report exposing animal cruelty on the facilities.

As reported by FRANCE 24 online, the bill foresees the installation of CCTV in more than 250 abattoirs across the country “in areas where the animals are delivered, kept, immobilised, stunned, and slaughtered”.

If the draft law is approved by the Senate, France could become the first country in Europe to have mandatory CCTV cameras monitoring animal welfare in abattoirs, although they are used voluntarily in some countries like the UK.

While many animal rights lobbyists have hailed the decision as a step in the right direction, some say it may amount to little more than a symbolic gesture.

“Compulsory CCTV does not solve animal cruelty. What we want is more controls especially around the ‘stunning of animals’, Leopoldine Charbonneaux, director of Compassion in World Farming, told FRANCE 24. “Stunning is when the animal is made unconscious so when you cut its throat it doesn’t feel pain.

“These problems aren’t new, it’s just that they’re revealed to the public via social media. The lack of training of staff who handle the animals is also creating unnecessary suffering – even cruelty,” Charbonneaux added.

Dominique Langlois, who heads Interbev, a national association for livestock professionals, told the Agence France-Presse (AFP) that it would be more relevant to train veterinary monitors than in a video surveillance system.

The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal when it meets in February.