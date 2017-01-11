The French fascination with Trump’s industrial protectionism

IAN LANGSDON
Click for full view

Leader of France's far-right party Front National (FN) and candidate for the 2017 French Presidential election, Marine Le Pen, delivers a statement on her new year wishes to the press at her campaign headquarters in Paris, France, 04 January 2017.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 09:54 January 11, 2017
Updated 09:54 January 11, 2017

Trump’s anti-globalization message resonates with working class politics of both the far-right and the far-left

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Marine Le Pen told France 2 TV that she would emulate US President-elect Donald Trump to repatriate French car manufacturing and industrial production.

“He is putting in place measures I have been demanding for years,” Le Pen said on Tuesday.

Trump has threatened General Motors and Toyota with a 35% import tax at the border if they continued to produce cars for the US market in Mexico. Ford and Fiat Chrysler have moved to comply with Donald Trump’s demand, divesting from Mexico to manufacturing plants in the United States.

Le Pen warned that French companies going offshore and moving production would have consequences.

Le Pen’s statement echoes a similar statement by the Socialist Presidential-aspirant Arnaud Montebourg, who said that Trump was following the very method he intended to use. The Trump policy was also praised by the Trotskyist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Le Pen’s main opponent in the first round, François Fillon, has a more liberal agenda that favours free trade, extensive privatizations, including a 20% public stake in Renault that prevents the company from investing abroad, Reuters reports.

Interestingly, with the exception of Macron, the French political spectrum is also fascinated with Donald Trump’s Russia policy. That includes Fillon. .

epa01427710 (FILE) A file picture dated 04 May 2006 showing racing tyres and team members are reflected in the logo of Renault at the Formula One race track in Nurburg, Germany. French carmaker Renault has invited India's Bajaj Auto Ltd to join a one-billion-dollar manufacturing venture with its partner Nissan company, the Economic Times reported on 31 July 2008. Renault and Nissan, which are developing a 2,500-dollar car with two-wheeler maker Bajaj, were also negotiating with the Indian firm to extend their venture to market and distribute Renault and Nissan vehicles to be made in Chennai city, the newspaper reported. Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj declined to comment on reports of Renault and Bajaj officials having met recently in connection with this issue. EPA/KERIM OKTEN

 A file picture dated 04 May 2006 showing racing tyres and team members are reflected in the logo of Renault at the Formula One race track in Nurburg, Germany. French carmaker Renault has invited India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd to join a one-billion-dollar manufacturing venture with its partner Nissan company, the Economic Times reported on 31 July 2008.  EPA/KERIM OKTEN

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: An EU take on combating ‘fake news’