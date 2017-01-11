The French fascination with Trump’s industrial protectionism

Marine Le Pen told France 2 TV that she would emulate US President-elect Donald Trump to repatriate French car manufacturing and industrial production.
“He is putting in place measures I have been demanding for years,” Le Pen said on Tuesday.
Trump has threatened General Motors and Toyota with a 35% import tax at the border if they continued to produce cars for the US market in Mexico. Ford and Fiat Chrysler have moved to comply with Donald Trump’s demand, divesting from Mexico to manufacturing plants in the United States.
Le Pen warned that French companies going offshore and moving production would have consequences.
Le Pen’s statement echoes a similar statement by the Socialist Presidential-aspirant Arnaud Montebourg, who said that Trump was following the very method he intended to use. The Trump policy was also praised by the Trotskyist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.
Le Pen’s main opponent in the first round, François Fillon, has a more liberal agenda that favours free trade, extensive privatizations, including a 20% public stake in Renault that prevents the company from investing abroad, Reuters reports.
Interestingly, with the exception of Macron, the French political spectrum is also fascinated with Donald Trump’s Russia policy. That includes Fillon. .