French farmer stands trial for helping migrants

A court in Nice has started hearing a case against a French farmer accused of helping migrants pass the border from Italy. If convicted, Cédric Herrou, 37, faces up to five years in prison, and €30,000 in fines, on charges of helping migrants to illegally enter France, and dwell and travel in the country.

As reported by France24 online, Herrou is unapologetic about his actions. He says he is merely doing his civic duty by providing food, shelter and other aid to migrants fleeing war and poverty – and making up for the shortcomings of public authorities.

“I don’t mind appearing before a judge, but I want the authorities to do so too,” he told France Info radio hours before appearing in court, accusing the French state of failing in its moral duty to help those in need.

“I prefer to be jailed as a free man than to live closing my eyes and plugging my ears,” added Herrou, who lives in Roya Valley. The area has emerged as a sanctuary for migrants from stricken African countries, in defiance of French law and government policy.

Hundreds of activists and sympathisers rallied outside the court house in support of the farmer on January 4.

According to France24, Herrou and other local residents have been helping migrants along the way, providing food and shelter, tending to their wounds, teaching them a little French, and offering lifts to nearby towns.

Herrou, who lives in an old olive grower’s shack, has become a symbol of solidarity towards migrants, and of the Roya Valley’s culture of defiance.

René Dahon, a resident of the Roya Valley, said they would not be intimidated.

“When we started helping migrants two years ago, there was just a handful of us,” he said. “When we occupied the abandoned holiday camp, there were fifty of us. If we have to do it again, we will be hundreds.”