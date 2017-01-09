French defense minister warns against Russian hacking threat

Germany and France fear Russian meddling in forthcoming legislative elections

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The French Defense Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said in an interview with the Le Journal du Dimanche that France has received 24,000 cyber attacks over 2016.

Le Drian said it was “naïve” to expect France would be immune to a Russian hacking.

The Minister referred to an attack by Russian hackers against the TV5Monde channel, while the US security services have released information on a Kremlin campaign to influence the US elections in November 2016.

The interview published on Sunday suggests France thwarted attacks aiming at espionage, but also to take control over military drones and electronic surveillance. Some of the attacks originated from the Islamic State.

As part of overall defense planning, Le Drian said France will move to deploy thousands of additional “digital troops” by 2019. These will deploy primarily to protect communications, media, transport, water, and electricity infrastructure. However, France should also develop an offensive capability against state and non-state actors the minister argued.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned in November that Russia may target the German legislative elections, as Russia was already moving to influence German citizens of Russian origin.

In France, the two leading contenders for the French Presidency, Francois Fillon and Marine Le Pen, have expressed their wish to improve relations with Russia. Fillon has been praised by Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, while it is known that the Front National has for years sought to finance campaigns with funding from Russia because, as Le Pen has argued, French banks were not forthcoming.

For his part, the US President-elect, Donald Trump, said that anyone who objected to better relations wit Moscow is “stupid” or “fools.”