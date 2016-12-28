Frankfurt raises objections on Rome’s bailout

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Rome is bailing out Monte dei Paschi while trying to shield 40,000 bondholders, but Frankfurt is raising objections.

ECB calls for more cash (or less)

An Italian government official told Reuters on Tuesday that €20bn earmarked for the rescue of the Italian banking system should suffice.

The reassurances come as the European Central Bank (ECB) warned the Italian Monte dei Paschi di Siena it needs €8,8bn rather than €5bn to meets capital buffer requirements. The ECB still considers the bank solver as it still meets tier 2 capital requirements.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday that the Italian government will put up €6.3 bn for the recapitalization of the third largest Italian lender. On Monday, the ECB called for a €4.5 bn state bailout to be matched by a €4.3bn bail-in on bondholders. That 50-50% split now seems unlikely.

That 50-50% split now seems unlikely as the lender’s fundamentals are increasingly negative. But, the ECB Frankfurt address is not the challenge at hand.

Bundesbank Weidman

In an interview with Bild on Monday, the president of the Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, said that under new European legislation “state funds are only intended as a last resort” and that the bailout needed to be scrutinized.

More significantly, Weidman said that “If the Italian government wants to do that {bailout}, it needs to prove that Monte dei Paschi is only temporarily in trouble and is in principle a healthy bank.” Just as Deutsche Bank announces a settlement with US authorities that spells trouble for the German behemoth but also promises some future stability, Frankfurt turns its attention to a rules-based system.

The Tuscan lender has been already rescued twice and speaking of a final bailout is a hard argument to drive. Moreover, the more capital the government invests in the oldest bank in the world, the less will remain in the pot for ailing regional banks, such as Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca, and Carige.