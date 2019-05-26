France’s Le Pen comes out ahead of Macron’s party according to EU exit polls

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Marine Le Pen‘s far-right Rassemblement National party won the most votes in the European Parliament election in France, two exit polls showed on Sunday, in an upset to both the domestic and European ambitions of President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron’s En Marche came is second with 22.5% of the vote, a reversal of the 2017 presidential election thy was won by Macron.

The polls showed Le Pen’s party winning 24% of the vote, giving the far-right party 24 seats in the European Parliament, one more than the 23 seats that will be allocated to Macron’s party. The Greens came in third with 12.5%, beating out the conservative Republicans.

Breakdown by national parties and political groups: 2019-2024 France – Estimates Political groups in the European Parliament Number of seats ENF – Europe of Nations and Freedom Group 22 RN Rassemblement national 22 ALDE&R – Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe + Renaissance + USR PLUS 21 Coal (LREM + MoDem + A + MRSL) Coalition Renaissance (La Republique En marche! + MoDem + Agir + Mouvement radical, social et libéral) 21 Greens/EFA – Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance 12 EELV Europe écologie-Les verts 12 EPP – Group of the European People’s Party (Christian Democrats) 7 LR Les Républicains – Union de la droite et du centre 7 GUE/NGL – Confederal Group of the European United Left – Nordic Green Left 6 FI France insoumise 6 S&D – Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament 5 Coal (PS + RDG + PP + N) Coalition Envie d’Europe écologique et sociale (Parti Socialiste + Radicaux de Gauche + Place publique + Nouvelle Donne) 5 Others – Newly elected Members not allied to any of the political groups set up in the outgoing Parliament 1 Coal (PS + RDG + PP + N) Coalition Envie d’Europe écologique et sociale (Parti Socialiste + Radicaux de Gauche + Place publique + Nouvelle Donne) 1