France to surpass budget deficit limit

France will surpass the 3% Deficit ceiling set by the Fiscal Compact, following updated growth and revenue forecasts, the Finance Ministry said.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government has decided to make a one-off payroll tax credit scheme a permanent tax cut. Moreover, Macron has to fund a €10 billion package of measures aimed at boosting working class income and purchasing power.

The French government initially projected a 3.2% deficit, revised downwards to 3.1% after better-than-expected growth in the last quarter of 2018. This led to growth projections of 1.7%.

The French government has now downwardly revised its 2019 growth projection to 1.4%, from 1.6% in 2018, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire admitting that the global slowdown is weighing on the outlook.

Brexit is also weighing on business confidence and investment. The government still project a drop of the deficit to 2% by 2020 and 1.2% by 2022.