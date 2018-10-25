France to repatriate IS volunteer fighters’ children

MOHAMED MESSARA
Displaced Iraqis forced to flee their homes ahead of gains made by Islamic State (IS) militants in and around Mosul, find shelter at the Bahrka Refugee camp, Erbil, northern Iraq, 19 September 2014.

Author
NEOnline | IR Ilia Roubanis
Published 09:43 October 25, 2018
Updated 09:57 October 25, 2018

France to repatriate IS volunteer fighters’ children

By NEOnline | IR
Ilia Roubanis
France is planning to repatriate approximately 150 children of French IS fighters, RFI reported on Wednesday.

These correspond to approximately 40 mothers, identified in Syria by families in France.

The children identified are said to be living in the Kurdish-controlled region. They are mostly under six and will only be repatriated with their mothers’ consent. Repatriations are further complicated by the fact that Syria’s Kurdistan region is not internationally recognized and diplomatic relations with Damascus have not been reestablished.

France has not allowed combatants or their wives to return before they are tried in Iraq or Syria for their crimes, according to the French foreign ministry. There were an estimated 680 French jihadi fighters in Iraq and Syria, of whom at least 300 have died.

Approximately 100 are said to remain in Idlib and dozens in the last Islamic State pocket near the Iraqi border, Reuters reports.

