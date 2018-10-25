France to repatriate children of ISIS volunteer fighters

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With the war in Syria winding down, France is planning to repatriate approximately 150 children of French-born ISIS fighters who were identified by extended family in France.

The children are said to be living in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled region in the north of the country, most of whom are under the age of six. The children will only be repatriated after the authorities have been given their mothers’ consent.

The repatriations are, however, likely to be hindered by the fact that Syria’s Kurdish-controlled regions are not internationally recognised and diplomatic relations between Paris and Damascus have not been reestablished.

France has not allowed combatants or their wives to return before they are tried in either Iraq or Syria for crimes that include acts of terrorism and voluntary participants in a foreign conflict on the side of an enemy of France, according to the French foreign ministry.

An estimated 680 French citizens have fought as Islamist jihadi fighters in Iraq and Syria, 300 of which have been killed in the fighting. Approximately 100 French fighters are said to remain in Idlib, the last anti-Assad rebel-held area in Syria, and dozens more are remain in the field in ISIS’ last stronghold near the Iraqi border.