France stands on the way of Monsanto’s EU license for glyphosate-based weedkiller

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

France is opposed to the European Commission’s intention to renew the license for the distribution of glyphosate, that is, the active agent of Monsanto’s weed killer Roundup, the rfi agency reported on Wednesday.

The French decision effectively blocks Monsanto’s licensing process, as a qualified majority of EU member states is required to renew the weedkiller’s 10-year license. The license expires at the end of 2017.

On July 3, 2017, 1,323431 people submitted a petition demanding the ban of glyphosate in the European Union. Responding to a similar petition in the summer of 2016, the European Commission relicensed the use of Glyphosate for 18-months pending a review.

A vote on Monsanto’s license is scheduled on October 4 in Brussels. France has announced will vote against, denying Monsanto of the qualified majority required to renew its license.

Glyphosate is a herbicide used to kill broadleaf plants and grasses since 1974. According to World Health Organization (WHO) research, the agent has carcinogenic potential as it affects the human endocrinal system. Roundup, in has been suggested, contains many more chemical agents that multiply the toxicity of glyphosate.

WHO calls for its outright ban, but for the EU’s chemical agency glyphosate is not as yet classed as a carcinogen. And the latest study of WHO and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization suggests that glyphosate is not likely to pose carcinogenic risk.

In light of this evidence, the European Commission proposed renewing Monsanto license. But, erring on the side of caution and following the public outcry France will vote against licensing.