France stands on the way of Monsanto’s EU license for glyphosate-based weedkiller

STEPHANIE LECOCQ
People gather and symbolically topple a giant bottle of 'Glyphosate' by US-based agrochemical company Monsanto to protest the use of the herbicide, in front of the seat of the European Commission at the Berlaymont building in Brussels, Belgium, 19 July 2017. The protest was held in the context of a debate within the European institutions, on whether or not to ban 'Glyphosate', a braodband hebicide which some scientists regard as being highly carcinogenic.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:24 August 31, 2017
Updated 10:24 August 31, 2017

France is opposed to the European Commission’s intention to renew the license for the distribution of glyphosate, that is, the active agent of Monsanto’s weed killer Roundup, the rfi agency reported on Wednesday.

The French decision effectively blocks Monsanto’s licensing process, as a qualified majority of EU member states is required to renew the weedkiller’s 10-year license. The license expires at the end of 2017.

On July 3, 2017, 1,323431 people submitted a petition demanding the ban of glyphosate in the European Union. Responding to a similar petition in the summer of 2016, the European Commission relicensed the use of Glyphosate for 18-months pending a review.

A vote on Monsanto’s license is scheduled on October 4 in Brussels. France has announced will vote against, denying Monsanto of the qualified majority required to renew its license.

Glyphosate is a herbicide used to kill broadleaf plants and grasses since 1974. According to World Health Organization (WHO) research, the agent has carcinogenic potential as it affects the human endocrinal system. Roundup, in has been suggested, contains many more chemical agents that multiply the toxicity of glyphosate.

WHO calls for its outright ban, but for the EU’s chemical agency glyphosate is not as yet classed as a carcinogen. And the latest study of WHO and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization suggests that glyphosate is not likely to pose carcinogenic risk.

In light of this evidence, the European Commission proposed renewing Monsanto license. But, erring on the side of caution and following the public outcry France will vote against licensing.

epa05339914 EU Commissioner in charge of Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis, from Lithuania, gives a press briefing on ban of glyphosate in Brussels, Belgium, 18 May 2016. European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) could approve a herbicide that the World Health Organisation announced probably causes cancer. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

