France spooks markets by moving towards far-right vs. far-left scenario

The dynamic of the French Presidential campaign is changing by the day.
France moves towards a far-left vs. far-right scenario
The center-right Republicans made bold steps to the right, adopting elements of the Front National agenda. That includes an emphasis on security, sovereignty, a pro-Russian orientation, and an assertive “French-French” culture that breaks with Republican tradition by emphasizing Catholicism.
Francois Fillon is also promising liberal reforms, by which he means la...
