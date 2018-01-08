France says French jihadists can be tried in Syrian Kurdistan

“We won’t go after them”, said France's Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet.

French jihadists who joined the Islamic State (IS) group and were captured in Syria can be tried at courts in the self-declared Kurdish autonomous region there, she said.

"We will take care of the people who will come back on the French territory. However, we will not necessarily look for them where they are," said Belloubet.

In what might prove to be frank but controversial remarks, Belloubet said local a...