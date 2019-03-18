France repatriates five ISIS children

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

France’s foreign ministry on 15 March announced that it had repatriated five children of French-born ISIS fighters, all of whom were unaccompanied and under medical as well as psychological supervision.

Since the rise of the Islamic State in 2014, France has suffered 230 casualties – the most in Europe from radical Islamists – over the course of the last four years.

Approximately, 1,900 French nationals joined the Islamic State, according to the Soufan Center research institute. The position of France is that adults must be put on trial in the country where they are captured.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that all repatriations would be examined on a ‘case by case basis’.