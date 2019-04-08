France pushes for consolidation of European banking sector

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The French government is signalling its support for the consolidation of the European banking sector, with both the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Banque de France calling for appropriate regulation.

During the recently completed Eurogroup summit in Bucharest, France’ Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the European banking sector was “too fragmented” and urged immediate consolidation. His views were echoed by François Villeroy de Galhau, who sits on the Board of Governors of the European Central Banks and is considered a possible successor to Mario Draghi.

Paris is inheriting the European Banking Authority from London, aspiring to become the centre of financial regulation in a post-Brexit era.

The main financial argument for consolidation is systemic resilience, a view at times echoed by the former French finance minister and Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde. Counterarguments are also plenty, including the loss of competition for European consumers, the reluctance of big lenders to assume risk in low and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of lenders that are too big to fail.

Advocating for a new wave of cross border consolidation, the French government wants to see lenders offloading Non-Performing Loans in Greece, Italy, Portugal, as well as the harmonisation of insolvency legislation.

On a regulatory level, Banque du France wants to see the loosening of rules on capital buffers for subsidiaries, which would make cross-border consolidation a more attractive investment.

Villeroy de Galhau wants to provide pan-European lenders with incentives to acquire smaller or weaker rivals in other EU states. These emerging pan-European lenders could, in theory, be credibly supervised by the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

Supervisors from smaller EU member are, however, reluctant to assume that taxpayers from bigger EU member states would step in to assist their banking system in the event of a crisis, especially since a pan-European bank deposit guarantee programme has yet to be created.

The biggest banking deal under consideration is the negotiation between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, although Italy’s UniCredit is said to be sitting on the sidelines to snatch Commerzbank should the “German champion” deal fall through.