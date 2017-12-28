France promises 20 billion compensation to Belgium, if it buys its Rafale fighter plane

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

France offers 20 billion euros in compensation if Belgium buys the Rafale from the French manufacturer Dassault.

France has already promised a “strategic and economic partnership” if the Belgian federal government chooses the Rafale and not the competitors F-35 and Eurofighter to replace the F-16s. Paris, and Dassault Aviation have since worked on a concrete proposal to seduce the Belgian government.

Paris seemed to be out of play by not respecting the procedure set up by the federal government to replace fighter jets. However it appears that, as of now, that the French government and Dassault are not adhering to the procedure, as they are seeking to offer more economic compensation to Belgian industry than is feasible within the framework originally established by the Belgian government.

Dassault promises an economic return of 100% of the purchase price, which amounts to about 20 billion euros over 20 years and more than 5,000 high-tech jobs.