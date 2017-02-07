France lunches investigation on FIAT Chrysler on emissions scandal

CYRIL ZINGARO
Click for full view

The Fiat Abarth 595 stan covered during the 86th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, 03 March 2016. The Motor Show opens its gates to the public from 03 to 13 March 2016 presenting more than 200 exhibitors and more than 120 world and European premieres.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 12:14 February 7, 2017
Updated 12:14 February 7, 2017

France lunches investigation on FIAT Chrysler on emissions scandal

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

France launched an investigation on Fiat Chrysler for possible diesel engine cheating software, Reuters reports.

The evidence was referred to the prosecutors from the finance and industry ministry, Reuters reported on Monday. The file includes test results carried out last year for a number of Diesel car manufacturers. The most suspect models are Jeep Cherokee, found to emit eight times over the limit, and FIAT 500x found to emit 17 times over the limit.

The allegations of abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide are similar to those faced by Volkswagen and France’s Renault.

The manufacturer’s CEO, Sergio Marchionne, denies any comparison with VW and contends that FIAT Chrysler is not guilty.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: NATO’s Stoltenberg discusses Ukraine with Trump, before visit to Brussels