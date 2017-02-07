France lunches investigation on FIAT Chrysler on emissions scandal

France launched an investigation on Fiat Chrysler for possible diesel engine cheating software, Reuters reports.
The evidence was referred to the prosecutors from the finance and industry ministry, Reuters reported on Monday. The file includes test results carried out last year for a number of Diesel car manufacturers. The most suspect models are Jeep Cherokee, found to emit eight times over the limit, and FIAT 500x found to emit 17 times over the limit.
The allegations of abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide are similar to those faced by Volkswagen and France’s Renault.
The manufacturer’s CEO, Sergio Marchionne, denies any comparison with VW and contends that FIAT Chrysler is not guilty.