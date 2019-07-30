France, Kazakhstan to further boost cooperation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan –France’s Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan on 30 July with the latter noting that a very serious reserve has been created between Kazakhstan and France for bilateral cooperation, in particular, in the trade, economic and political spheres.

“France is the main our partner within the European Union. The EU is the main trading partner of Kazakhstan. The volume of bilateral trade between our countries amounted to 4.5 billion dollars, and the volume of direct investment from France to our economy exceeded 15 billion dollars,” Tokayev said.

French companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan and the authorities of the Central Asian country are ready to continue to create all the necessary conditions for their effective work, according to the presidential service of Kazakhstan.

Le Maire thanked the Kazakh president for the warm welcome and stressed that France and Kazakhstan are linked by a long-term mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

France’s Economy and Finance Minister also expressed his desire to increase the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in every way.

In conclusion, Tokayev conveyed greetings and best wishes to French President Emmanuel Macron.