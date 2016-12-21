France, Italy and Austria beef up security at Christmas markets

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Security at Christmas markets in France, Italy and Austria was immediately beefed up after a lorry ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market killing at least 12 people on December 19.

Italy’s Interior Minister Marco Minniti met with police chief Franco Gabrielli on December 20 to coordinate security measures. Italy’s Anti-Terrorism Strategic Analysis Committee (CASA) also met to assess the country’s threat level.

As reported by The Local, to prevent similar attacks at Christmas markets across Italy’s largest cities, one security measure at the northern Italian markets are patrols by teams of volunteer doctors and security experts, equipped with bullet proof vests and armoured vehicles.

In France, security has been visibly increased throughout the country. French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux said: “Security at Christmas markets was immediately reinforced”.

The scenes in Berlin were reminiscent of an attack in the French Riviera city of Nice in July in which Tunisian extremist Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel drove a lorry into a seafront crowd at a fireworks display.

In Austria, Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka instructed state police to increase security in busy public places. In a press release, he said that interior ministry staff will meet to analyse the current security situation in Austria.

According to The Local, the minister has warned people to be more vigilant in busy public places but said that he would not go as far as avoiding Christmas markets in Austria. He advised people to remain calm and to continue their “normal customs and habits” in the run-up to Christmas.

He added that Austria is well prepared for any terrorist attack, but that it was impossible to provide “100 percent security”.