France invites Trump to Bastille Day celebrations

US President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Bastille Day military celebrations in France on July 14. The visit will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the US entry into World War I to fight alongside France and other allies.

“The two leaders will further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries,” the White House said in a statement.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Macron appears to be broadly aligning his foreign policy with US priorities of tackling terrorism while seeking better ties with Russia.

But the two leaders publicly clashed after Trump said he would pull out of a global accord on action to combat climate change.

“Beyond our differences on some subjects such as climate, it shows the strength and the links in our transatlantic ties and the convergence of views on counter-terrorism and our joint commitment in war zones,” said a French diplomat.

After the US, France is the biggest contributor to the coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

The July 14 festivities see thousands of men and women from France’s army, navy and air force march down the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris. The US military will this year march with French forces.

In a separate report, The Washington Post noted that Macron invited Trump during a telephone call on June 27 in which the two leaders discussed the threat of a new chemical weapons attack in Syria.

In a statement on June 28, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said: “President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America’s strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people, and to commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I. The two leaders will further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries, and they will discuss many other issues of mutual concern.”

But relations have been rather rocky. For instance, when Trump announced earlier this month the US would withdraw from the Paris climate change accord, Macron called the decision “an actual mistake, both for the United States and for the world” and offered a refuge to American “scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the president of the United States.”

Macron also said that while France would continue to work with the United States on diplomatic issues, the Paris accord could not be renegotiated, as Trump had claimed. In widely circulated remarks, Macron concluded by saying in English: “Make our planet great again.”