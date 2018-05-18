France foils terrorist attack

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

France foiled a terrorist attack, the interior minister Gerard Collomb announced on Friday.

In a statement to BFM TV, Collomb said the two men were “preparing to commit an attack with explosives or ricin”; the two brothers communication via the encrypted platform Telegram was intercepted by intelligence services.

The announcement comes just days after a Chechen-born Islamic extremist stabbed five people in the heart of Paris.

Over 240 civilians have been killed by Islamic terrorism in France over the last three years.