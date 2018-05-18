France foils terrorist attack

Click for full view

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) addresses the press flanked by French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb (L) and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (unseen) after he signed a counterterrorism law at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 30 October 2017. Macron has formally signed a sweeping counterterrorism law that replaces a 2-year-old state of emergency and meant to give police more tools to fight violent extremism. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE ENA/POOL MAXPPP OUT

Published 10:58 May 18, 2018
Updated 10:58 May 18, 2018

France foiled a terrorist attack, the interior minister Gerard Collomb announced on Friday.

In a statement to BFM TV, Collomb said the two men were “preparing to commit an attack with explosives or ricin”; the two brothers communication via the encrypted platform Telegram was intercepted by intelligence services.

The announcement comes just days after a Chechen-born Islamic extremist stabbed five people in the heart of Paris.

Over 240 civilians have been killed by Islamic terrorism in France over the last three years.

