French and U.S. negotiators reached an in-principle bilateral agreement on corporate taxation of digital behemoths, such as Amazon, Facebook, and Google.

Specifically, France agreed to provide US companies with a tax rebate of any taxation over and above the rate agreed in the OECD framework. France moved unilaterally to impose a 3% tax on digital services earned in France by digital services firms with worldwide revenue in excess of €750 million and a French turnover in excess of €25 million.

U.S. officials complained that the tax effectively targets U.S. companies alone, who are currently able to book profits in low-tax countries such as Ireland, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The Donald Trump administration threatened to retaliate by introducing tariffs on French products, including wine and cheese.

Unable to broker an EU-wide tax policy, France moved alone in 2018. The understanding is now that Paris will pay the difference between the national and the OECD tax when that comes into force. The deal between the US and the French administration was sealed on Sunday evening at the family house of French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire with his counterpart, Steven Mnuchin.

The French national tax aims at rebalancing taxation, as digital behemoths currently pay an effective rate that is 14% lower than European SMEs, as noted by le Maire. The French government expects its digital tax to yield approximately €500 million a year.

According to France’s Federation for Wine and Spirit Exporters, a bottle of American white wine with an alcohol volume of 13% is taxed by 11% in Europe, while French wines in the US are taxed half that rate in the US market. The US is one of the biggest export markets in the world for France, Italy, and Spain.