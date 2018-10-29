France and Germany reach an agreement on EU budget, digital tax

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Most Eurozone countries favour a common budget and a digital tax, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who said that after nine months a Franco-German axis affirmed on October 29 that they had reached an agreement on setting up a European budget that Germany said would most likely be termed “a fund.”

“A clear majority now support a {fiscal} capacity,” Le Maire said following a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart, Olaf Scholz. Le Maire said he called the budget “a capacity” that allows for different policy expectations.

The idea of a Eurozone budget was first floated by French President Emmanual Macron after he gained a preliminary nod from Chancellor Angela Merkel. The discussion has, however, taken place over the last nine months and has not yielded concrete results as to the size of the budget, which Germany refers to as a fund. Germany has pushed for a budget in the single-digit billions, while France has lobbied hard for a far larger amount of money to be made available.

Le Maire claimed that an in-principle agreement did exist, but that they have not yet officially unveiled their plan. He also admitted that Macron remained pragmatic about the size of the budge, however, Scholz did offer a comment on how it would be funded, referring to a financial transactions tax and contributions from the EU Member States.

Digital tax consensus

Le Maire spoke about a compromise in the coming weeks over the digital tax issue after 19 EU members pledged their support for the introduction of a tax on technology giants, a move that several other members of the bloc vehemently oppose.

A consensus between France and Germany appears to revolve around a tax on digital behemoths in the country where their economic activity actually takes places rather than in the country where the corporation is listed. The tax will be on individual users rather than on company-to-company data circulation.

The Germans are not opposed to the idea but have yet to publicly endorse the plan. Initially, a Europe-wide tax was seen with hostility from Luxembourg, Ireland, the Netherlands, and in the Baltic countries, with the Nordic countries also expressing a deep degree of scepticism. Le Maire noted that there is some movement, not least because the size of the envisaged tax has been scaled down significantly.

European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici has said that Brussels is pushing forwards for a digital tax before January when the political agenda will be dominated by Brexit and the European Elections.

The plan apparently would target companies with global annual revenues of €750 million or more. Those who will be potentially hit hardest by the tax include US giants Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Uber.