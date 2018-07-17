Four Labour MPs save Theresa May’s government

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Theresa May has seen her White Paper remain on track and hardline Leave campaigners regained political momentum. She was saved by Labour eurosceptic MPs.

By a narrow 307-to-301, the British government defeated a motion that would force the UK to seek a Customs Union. The motion sought a Customs Union as a foldback position if the government fails to agree on a bespoke trade deal with Brussels.

The British government wants to retain the ability to sign trade deals independently of the EU.

The government lost 12 of its own Conservative votes, but four Labour rebels lend their support; Labour supports the idea of a Customs Union with the EU.

The Tory rebels are Heidi Allan, Guto Bebb, Ken Clarke, Jonathan Djanogly, Dominic Grieve, Stephen Hammond, Philip Lee, Nicky Morgan, Bob Neill, Antoinette Sandbach, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston.

The four Labour MPs who stepped in to save Theresa May’s government are Frank Field, Kate Hoey, John Mann and Graham Stringer, to whom one should add the independent Kelvin Hopkins.

Had the amendment passed, hardline Conservative backbenchers would have triggered a vote of no confidence to Theresa May’s government.

However, the government narrowly lost (305-to-301) a vote on the medicines regulatory regime, which means the UK will seek associate membership of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and will in any event follow European regulation.

The EMA is currently based in London and is moving to Amsterdam following Brexit.