The interior ministers of four former Soviet Central Asian countries have agreed to coordinate their efforts to tackle drug and human trafficking in the region, as well as cattle reaving.

The Treaty on the Establishment of a Regional Advisory and Advisory Body to Combat Cross-Border Crime was made at following a meeting between the Interior ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan’s former capital, Almaty, on 9 August.

“The joint work will be the most effective basis in the fight against transnational crime. This year, at the request of the internal affairs agencies from Central Asian countries, almost 70 criminals have been found in Kazakhstan,” said Yerlan Turgumbayev, Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs, at the international meeting.

The joint operations have already tracked several cases involving the theft of dozens of cattle and uncovered at least 100 crimes connected to human trafficking.

More than 1,000 narcotics-related crimes have been detected within the borders of the eight Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries – China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan with almost 7 tonnes of various drugs seized and more than 2,000 people arrested for drug-related offences.

Turgumbayev, along with his counterparts – Tajikistan’s Ramazon Rakhimzoda, Pulat Bobojonov of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan’s Aziz Dolosbayev – represented their respective government’s at the meeting.