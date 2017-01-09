Founder of Italy’s Five Star Movement calls to quit Farage bloc

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Italy’s Beppe Grillo has asked members of his populist Five Star Movement (M5S) to vote on splitting from a Eurosceptic bloc of MEPs co-chaired by Nigel Farage. Members have until midday on January 9 to cast online ballots on his proposal.

As reported by The Guardian, Grillo, a comedian turned politician, said in a post on his blog that since Farage had led Ukip to Britain voting to leave the EU, the two parties no longer shared common goals and he recommended leaving the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD).

“Recent events in Europe, such as Brexit, have led us to reconsider the nature of the EFDD group,” Grillo wrote. “With the extraordinary success of the leave campaign, Ukip achieved its political objective: to leave the European Union.”

Grillo outlined the “concrete facts”. He wrote: “Farage has already abandoned the leadership of his party and British MEPs will leave the European parliament in the next legislature. Until then, our British colleagues will be focused on developing the choices that will determine the UK’s political future.”

Grillo and Farage had formed an alliance after the 2014 European Parliament elections, in which Ukip took the largest share of the vote in Britain and M5S came second in Italy after winning 17 seats. At the time, both said their aim was at “restoring freedom and national democracy”.

Now, Grillo has called an online referendum on breaking away and instead forming a new group with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), led by the former Belgian prime minister, Guy Verhofstadt, who is also the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator.

According to The Guardian, with ALDE’s 68 MEPs, the alliance could become the “third political force in the European parliament”. So said Grillo in his blog, adding that his party had only voted alongside Ukip about 20% of the time within the past few years.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, UKIP’s Farage said he did not think 5-Star would survive long with the liberals. “In political terms it would be completely illogical for 5-Star to join the most euro fanatic group in the European Parliament,” he said in a statement.

According to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), many Five Star supporters reacted with outrage to the proposal.

“If the base chooses to join ALDE there will be an endless haemorrhage of votes,” wrote another backer, Alessandro Gasparri.

Matteo Salvini, who leads Italy’s anti-immigrant, anti-EU Northern League party, called the proposal an “incredible Europeanist about face by Grillo!”